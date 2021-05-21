Maxwell Fritz Unveiled as the Voice of the Bombers for 2021 Season

BATTLE CREEK, MI- The Battle Creek Bombers name Maxwell Fritz as the Public Address Announcer for the 2021 season.

Maxwell Fritz will be the Personal Address announcer for the Battle Creek Bombers during the 2021 season. Maxwell grew up in Okemos, Michigan and moved to Fremont, Michigan in 2013. Maxwell is currently attending Eastern Michigan University and going into his Junior year with a major in Communication and a minor in Criminal Justice.

Maxwell has always had a passion for broadcasting. He got his start in High School when he became the PA/Color Commentator for his High School's Junior Varsity and Varsity baseball teams. Maxwell continued his love of broadcasting and communication by joining his High School's theatre program. He continues to participate in theatre at Eastern Michigan. During this past summer Maxwell was offered a position at "Titan Sports Radio". While in this position Maxwell worked as a sideline reporter and in-studio commentator for Lumen Christi High Schools Varsity sports.

"I am so excited to be the Voice of the Bombers this season. When COVID hit last year I sadly lost a lot of communication opportunities that I had lined up. Therefore, I am even more excited for this opportunity than I normally would be. I am looking forward to an amazing season!"

The Bombers look forward to having Maxwell be the Voice of the Bombers for the 2021 season.

