Growlers Thrilled for 100% Capacity in Outdoor Venues

May 21, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers will fully open up Homer-Stryker Field to fans. Per the new state order, outdoor venues can return to 100% capacity starting June 1st. The Growlers home opener falls on June 2nd and the team is thrilled for fans to fill the stands this summer. After a season where only 100 fans were allowed at games in 2020, 2021 brings a return to normalcy for the team and the Kalamazoo community.

"We are thrilled to open up Homer Stryker Field to 100% capacity for our home opener June 2nd," said Growlers team president Brian Colopy. "After a season under the most restrictive regulations in the country, we are more than ready to host our capacity crowds once again."

With nearly two years of entertainment plans ready to go, the 2021 season will be packed full of world class entertainment. Things never before seen at a baseball game will be featured at Homer-Stryker Field this summer. "We have the most ambitious game day experience we have ever attempted and I can't wait for our community to see what we have in store," said Colopy.

Baseball certainly hasn't been forgotten either. Some of the country's best baseball talent will take the field for the Growlers as well. Including Portage Central's Luke Leto who was ranked as the number one high school recruit in the country. Join the Growlers at the ballpark this summer for some of the best baseball and entertainment in the country.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.