Honey Hunters Roar Back

The Gastonia Honey Hunters kept attacking and attacking on Wednesday night.

Gastonia scored in five different innings, producing a 12-3 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers in the second game of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series, which stands even at one game apiece.

Eric De La Rosa had the big night for the Honey Hunters. The Gastonia left fielder slugged a two-run homer off Matt Swarmer (1-1) in the top of the second, then broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double to left in the fourth inning.

A sac fly by Kevin Santa extended the lead to 5-2 in the fourth, but it was in the sixth inning that the South Division champs put the game out of reach. Scott Manea opened the sixth with a homer to left, and Braxton Davidson walked for the third time in the game. Brian Marconi replaced Swarmer, and, after striking out De La Rosa, yielded an RBI double to David Washington and single to left by Santa.

Both runners scored after Bret Clarke took over for Marconi as the lead grew to 9-2.

Garrett Granitz surrendered two runs on three singles and a walk in the seventh, and the Honey Hunters closed out their scored with a single tally off Dominic DiSabatino in the eighth.

Wilson Garcia had two hits, including a double, and a pair of RBI in the loss. Trace Loehr collected a pair of hits as well while Andretty Cordero contributed a double and a sacrifice fly.

Brett Daniels (1-0) fired six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while walking one and striking out seven to earn the win for Gastonia.

Game Three of the series will get underway at 6:35 on Friday from CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia. Brady Tedesco (1-1, 1-0) will make the start for Lancaster. The Honey Hunters had not committed to a starter, but Sal Romano (4-5, 0-0) is thought to be scheduled. Fans may tune into FloBaseball or attend a watch party at Stubby's Bar and Grill (254 E. Frederick St.).

NOTES: The loss was the first at home for Lancaster since August 27, also against Gastonia...It also snapped a streak of 10 straight wins overall and a nine-game playoff streak...The Barnstormers are 10-3 in playoff series openers and 8-5 in Game Two...The four playoff home games, all on weeknights, drew 15,608 fans, added to nearly 243,000 for the regular season...Garcia has seven RBI for the five playoff games; Cordero has knocked in four.

