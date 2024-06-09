Honey Badgers Seek 1st Win in 5 Games against Provincial Rival Shooting Stars

June 9, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

We're only about one quarter of the way through the season, but the stakes already feel high.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars (2-2) have a chance to put meaningful distance between themselves and their in-province rival Brampton Honey Badgers (2-4) when the teams meet for the first time this season on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at Brampton's CAA Centre. Live streaming coverage is available on CEBL+ and TSN+.

While the reigning champion Shooting Stars are winners of two straight after dropping their first pair of contests of the season, the Honey Badgers have lost their last four.

Especially on home court, then, expect Brampton to come out fully energized.

In the Honey Badgers' last game against the Rattlers, top scorer Zane Waterman and fellow starter LJ Thorpe were ejected midway through the second quarter following a scuffle with Saskatchewan's Elijah Harkless.

But while Brampton could not close out the victory, it did respond with a clear fieriness after the melee.

"We were just trying to stay together, use it as motivation rather than look at the negative side of things. We tried to just keep fighting. Came up short, but I'm happy that we at least tried to keep fighting, didn't give up," said Honey Badgers swingman Shamiel Stevenson, who led the team in scoring in Waterman's absence.

Meanwhile, the Shooting Stars haven't played since last Saturday, when they narrowly beat the Niagara River Lions.

In that time, some championship reinforcements have come closer to making their season debut after finishing out their pro campaigns overseas.

While franchise-leading scorer Cat Barber is likely still unavailable, title-game captain Kalif Young may draw back in for Scarborough.

Young, of Toronto, played over 24 minutes per game for the Shooting Stars last season, averaging 7.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

His return should help a Shooting Stars squad which currently only has one player snagging more than five rebounds per game.

Through four games, Scarborough has leaned on a pair of ex-BlackJacks in Jackson Rowe, the team's leading scorer, and Kade Gray, who is dishing 9.5 assists per game to lead the league.

Key matchup

Not only does Rowe lead the Shooting Stars in scoring at 16.8 points per game - the Toronto native also paces his team in minutes (34.3), rebounds (9.8) and steals (1.8).

A 6-foot-7 forward, Rowe has been central to Scarborough's success on both ends of the floor.

It may be up to the Honey Badgers' Stevenson, then, to slow him down.

Stevenson, 6-foot-6, will likely draw the first assignment on Rowe. He'll need to use the athleticism he flashed while posterizing Rattlers forward Grant Basile on Friday to contain Rowe on the defensive end while also continuing to contribute on offence.

The American is Brampton's second-leading scorer at 14.6 points per game, only behind Waterman's 17.5.

Milestone watch

Scarborough's Young needs four points to reach 500 for his career, including playoffs

Young is also four assists away from 100 in his regular-season career

Scarborough's Gray is 11 assists away from 300 for his career, including playoffs

When Brampton's Waterman enters the court, he will match the Honey Badgers record for games played

2023 season series

Scarborough won three of four regular-season matchups last season, then eliminated Brampton with a blowout victory in the play-in round en route to winning the championship.

