Stingers and River Lions Square off for First Time this Season

June 9, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers News Release







The Edmonton Stingers host the Niagara River Lions Sunday in their first of two meetings this season.

The game begins at 4:00 p.m. MT / 6:00 p.m. ET at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. It will also be televised in Canada on Game+.

The Stingers are coming off a 93-90 loss against the Vancouver Bandits despite having four starters in double-digit scoring. Guard Davion Warren led the way with 23 points on 53 per cent shooting, while Elijah Miller, Brody Clarke and Nick Hornsby also contributed 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Forward Ben Krikke was also great for the Stingers off the bench, scoring 15 points and snagging three rebounds in 19 minutes of play. Edmonton's bench was one of their main bright spots against Vancouver, outscoring the latter's reserves 31-7.

As for Niagara, they are coming off a 101-94 victory against the Winnipeg Sea Bears. Guard Jahvon Blair led the scoring for the River Lions with 21 points on 46 per cent shooting. Blair also grabbed four rebounds and threw out two assists.

Forward Aaryn Rai was right behind Blair, scoring 20 points on 58 per cent shooting. Rai knocked down two shots from beyond the arc, snagged five rebounds and had four assists.

The River Lions put the pressure on Winnipeg's rim, outscoring them 54-24 in the paint.

A matchup to look out for

The battle of two crafty guards in Blair and Warren could be a good one.

Warren has been having a great season for the Stingers, currently averaging 17.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. Blair has also been on a tear for Niagara and is averaging 18.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Both guards have very similar playing styles. They can stretch the floor, create their shots off the dribble and attack the paint when needed.

2023 season series

In their only match-up in the 2023 CEBL Season, the Edmonton Stingers defeated the Niagara River Lions 99-94 on May 31, 2023.

