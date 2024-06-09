River Lions Cruise to 100-79 Win over Stingers

June 9, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Jahvon Blair of the Niagara River Lions

Jahvon Blair's 26-point explosion helped the Niagara River Lions (3-2) defeat the Edmonton Stingers (4-2) 100-79.

Blair led the way for a white-hot Niagara team, knocking down four shots from beyond the arc, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out two assists and snatching two steals.

Blair knows what it takes for him to help the River Lions secure more wins going forward.

"Being consistent, I would say," Blair said. "Shot was falling, just got to try to keep playing my game, coach believes in me, and teammates do too. So, just keep it going, everything will fall in place."

Forward Nathan Cayo also had an impact for the River Lions, scoring 23 points on 80 per cent shooting, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists.

The first quarter was a battle with both teams trading buckets. However, Niagara was able to gain the upper hand and end off the first leading 25-18. Leading the charge for the River Lions was guard Jahvon Blair, who exploded for 13 points on 100 per cent shooting from the field.

Niagara started the second quarter with their foot on the gas, hitting shot after shot to extend their lead. The River Lions locked up on the Perimeter, holding a Stingers team that shoots 35.8 per cent from three to only seven per cent from beyond the arc in the first half. Despite Edmonton mounting a comeback in the second, it was Niagara's defence that was key to help withstand the Stingers' run and finish off the half leading 44-35.

"We just kind of understood their personnel and where it comes from," Niagara head coach Victor Raso said when asked about the team's first-half defence. "Nick Hornsby was a big part of what they do because he's a passer a lot of times. So, staying home a lot on him, making him a scorer rather than a passer."

The River Lions' hot hand kept up into the third, as they rained down threes to extend their lead to 76-58.

Edmonton could not find an answer for Niagara's offence as they fell 100-79.

Despite the loss, Stingers' head coach Jordan Baker remains positive and knows what the team must improve on going forward.

"Defensive rebounding," Baker said. "I'm about one game away from signing myself to a 10-day contract because we need to make sure we clean up on the glass."

What's next for both teams?

The Niagara River Lions look to continue their winning momentum this Thursday when they take on Montreal Alliance. As for the Stingers, they look to get back into the win column this Friday against the Calgary Surge.

