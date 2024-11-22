Hometown Hero, Rising Star: Elijah Wynder: 2024 USL Championship Young Player of the Year
November 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced on Friday that Louisville City FC's Elijah Wynder had been voted the USL Championship Young Player of the Year, marking the first time in the award's history that a graduate of a USL Academy program had earned the honor as Wynder starred in midfield for the Players' Shield winner.
The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship regular season.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 22, 2024
- Earn Your Chance to Join the Pros: Republic FC to Host Open Tryout on January 18-19 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Wynder Named USL Championship's 2024 Young Player of the Year - Louisville City FC
- RIFC Faces Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Tomorrow for USL Championship Final - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- Wynder Named USL Championship's 2024 Young Player of the Year
- Cruz Earns LouCity's First USL Championship Coach of the Year Award
- Five LouCity Stars Named to 2024 USL Championship All-League Teams
- LouCity Bows out of 2024 Playoffs with Upset Loss to Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Rhode Island FC