Hometown Hero, Rising Star: Elijah Wynder: 2024 USL Championship Young Player of the Year

November 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced on Friday that Louisville City FC's Elijah Wynder had been voted the USL Championship Young Player of the Year, marking the first time in the award's history that a graduate of a USL Academy program had earned the honor as Wynder starred in midfield for the Players' Shield winner.

The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship regular season.

