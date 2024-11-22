Earn Your Chance to Join the Pros: Republic FC to Host Open Tryout on January 18-19

Ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, Republic FC is hosting its annual Open Tryout, giving the region's top players a chance to impress the technical staff and earn an invitation to training camp.

The 2025 Open Tryout will take place on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 at Bartholomew Sports Park in Elk Grove, and is open to players aged 18 and older. Players are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot and take advantage of Early Bird Pricing - a $50 discount - through December 31. At least one participant will be invited to join the club for its 2025 training camp ahead of the season.

Tryouts have been an important part of Republic FC's roster development since 2014. In total, six attendees have gone on to sign professional contracts with the club, as well as others who have earned a spot in the youth academy. In 2023, Aldair Sanchez attended the Open Tryout and earned an invitation to training camp, where he would compete in preseason friendlies against USL Championship and MLS clubs and go on to sign his first professional contract with the Indomitable Club. He appeared in 30 appearances in his rookie season and in 2024 was one of five players to appear in every game.

For more information on tryout registration and requirements, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Tryouts or e-mail Tryouts@SacRepublicFC.com.

