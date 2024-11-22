Wynder Named USL Championship's 2024 Young Player of the Year

November 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC's Elijah Wynder has been voted the USL Championship Young Player of the Year, marking the first time in the award's history that a USL Academy program graduate earned it, the league announced Friday.

Wynder set career highs in appearances (33), minutes played (2,781), and goals (6) while becoming an indispensable part of LouCity's Players' Shield-winning midfield.

The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

"I'm super proud and extremely grateful to have won this award, but none of it would have been possible without my teammates and coaches," said Wynder. "When you're surrounded by great people, it raises your level, and that's certainly the case here at Louisville City."

Wynder was the first player to both sign a USL Academy contract with LouCity and join the professional ranks with the club, completing that journey before the 2021 season. After an injury setback saw him miss a year, Wynder progressively rose, earning the league's 2022 Championship Comeback Player of the Year award as he recorded two goals in 13 appearances across the regular season and playoffs.

This season, the 21-year-old fully came into his own. Among Young Player of the Year-eligible players, Wynder tied for first in tackles won (37) and ranked second in duels won (197) and recoveries (154).

Wynder, who earned 39% of the ballot, is the second LouCity player to win Young Player of the Year following defender Jonathan Gomez in 2021. Louisville City FC teammate Ray Serrano and Phoenix Rising FC center back Pape Mar Boye finished tied for second on 11% after Serrano led all Young Player-eligible players with a career-high 13 goal contributions (8 goals, 5 assists) and 55 chances created.

