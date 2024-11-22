Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Rhode Island FC Meet in 2024 USL Championship Final

November 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The 2024 USL Championship Final will air on the CBS Television Network and TUDN on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET as Western Conference title-winner Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC hosts Eastern Conference title-winner Rhode Island FC before an expected sellout crowd at Weidner Field for a historic conclusion to the league's 14th season.

The broadcast on CBS will mark the first time in league history the USL Championship Final will air on network television, concluding a successful first year of the multi-year broadcast agreement between the USL and CBS Viacom, as the Switchbacks and RIFC seek to become the 11th different team to lift the USL Championship trophy.

Key Match Storylines

Colorado Springs and Rhode Island each stumbled out of the gate, but have come on strongly in the second half of the season and carried that form into their current playoff runs.

How did the Switchbacks and RIFC reach their first USL Championship Final, and who might make the difference when they square off? John Morrissey has your tactical guide to the game.

Just under four years ago, a group of coaches and players with ties to the Philadelphia Union headed to Colorado Springs, where they've laid the foundation for the club's current success.

From their first introduction in adjacent locker room stalls, Rhode Island's Noah Fuson and JJ Williams have hit it off, leading one of the league's top attacks.

The majority of Saturday's participants will be getting their first chance to win a title in their professional careers. Here are some of the players who have stories worth rooting for.

This year's Championship Final marks the first time there will be first-time, first-year Head Coaches in either dugout. Here's how Colorado Springs' James Chambers and Rhode Island's Khano Smith guided their teams to the Final.

For more information, check out the official USL Championship Final Preview, and stay tuned to the league's social channels for live coverage before, during and after the game.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.