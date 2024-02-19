Hometown All-Star Gavin Returns to Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the Kansas City Monarchs' All-Star pitchers is coming back to his hometown team.

Grant Gavin, a graduate of St. Pius X in Kansas City, has re-signed with the Monarchs for 2024.

Gavin was one of the top relief arms in the American Association last season. Pitching in multiple roles, the right-hander struck out 13.8 batters per nine innings. That mark led the AAPB among pitchers with at least 50 innings of work.

"Grant was key to our championship pitching staff last year," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's one of those guys who goes out there and competes at all times. He really was a stabilizer in our bullpen. He was an All-Star, I think that says it all."

Gavin was Calfapietra's biggest workhorse out of the 'pen in 2023, leading the Monarchs with 37 appearances. He earned a 3.88 ERA and 78/25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He threw a scoreless inning in the 2023 AAPB All-Star Game in Milwaukee.

The Monarchs are defending the American Association title in 2024. The club's home opener is May 16 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The Monarchs are also hosting the AAPB All-Star Game on July 23.

Originally from Parkville Missouri, Gavin was a Royals draft pick in 2016 out of the University of Central Missouri. He played in the Division II College World Series with the Mules in 2016, earning the MIAA's Relief Pitcher of the Year award that season.

The right-hander posted a 1.65 ERA in his first full year of pro ball between High-A and Class-A in 2017. He was called up to Double-A in the 2019 season.

Gavin made his Triple-A debut with Omaha in 2021, posting a 4.36 ERA in a career-high 48 games. He moved to the Padres organization in the Rule 5 Draft ahead of the 2022 season, striking out just over 10 per nine between Double-A and Triple-A that year.

