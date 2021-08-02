Homestand Preview vs. RockHounds (Aug 3-8)

August 2, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge open a six game series at Riverfront Stadium Tuesday evening after a two week road trip in Arkansas. The Surge welcome in the Oakland A's affiliate Midland RockHounds.

THE TRIP - Wichita finished their 12-game road Sunday going 7-5. The Surge won the series, 4-2, against the Arkansas Travelers before splitting the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

VS ROCKHOUNDS- The Surge won five of six in Midland in late June. They won both games of their only and only double header this season during the series in Midland by defeating the RockHounds 3-0 and 10-4 on June 27th.

THE STANDINGS - The Surge are in first place leading Arkansas by 2.5 games, Tulsa by 3 and NW Arkansas by 3.5 games. The Surge have held the top spot in the division for 62 of 78 games this season.

THE ROSTER - The Wind Surge will be impacted by the trade deadline deals last week. The Surge added pitcher Evan Sisk, acquired in the trade from St Louis. Simeon Woods Richardson acquired from Toronto will be placed on Wichita temporary inactive roster as he is currently playing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Alex Scherff acquired from Boston has been placed on injured list. Austin Martin acquired in trade with Toronto is expected to join the team in Wichita on Tuesday. The Surge activated reliever Hector Lujan from injured list on Sunday.

IF/OF Austin Martin, 22, has batted .281 (55-for-196) with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 16 RBI, 43 runs scored, 37 walks, a .424 on-base percentage and an .807 OPS in 55 games for Double-A New Hampshire, in his first professional season...the DeLand, Florida native played for the American League at the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Coors Field, going 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI single....Martin was selected by Toronto in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University and participated in 2020 summer camp at Rogers Centre before spending the season at the club's alternate training site in Rochester, New York...he was a crucial part of the Commodores' 2019 College World Series Champion team, hitting .392 (105-for-268) with an NCAA-best 87 runs scored, 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, a .486 on-base percentage and a 1.091 OPS in 65 games for Vanderbilt that year and earning a spot on the College World Series All-Tournament team at third base...across three seasons at Vanderbilt, Martin hit .368/.474/.532 (200-for-543) with 39 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 76 RBI, 43 stolen bases, 85 walks, a .474 on-base percentage and a 1.007 OPS in 140 games...he is currently ranked as the second-best prospect in the Blue Jays system and the 16th-best prospect overall, per MLB.com.

ON THE HILL

7:05 Tuesday - Cole Sands

7:05 Wednesday - Bryan Sammons

7:05 Thursday - Jordan Balazovic

7:05 Friday - Chris Vallimont

6:05 Saturday - Austin Schulfer

1:05 Sunday - TBD

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.