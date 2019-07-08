Homestand Highlights: July 11-14

July 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings start the second-half of the season with a five-game, four-day series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Frontier Field. The homestand includes a Ron Guidry autograph appearance, TWO post game concerts, TWO fireworks shows, the return of Milo the Bat Dog, and so much more!

THURSDAY, JULY 11 (5:35) VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHILLIES)

Thursday is a doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:30. Game Two will begin approx. 30 minutes after Game One concludes

RON GUIDRY AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE - The former Cy Young award winner will be here to meet fans and sign autographs from 6-7:30 pm presented by the Rochester Area Honda Dealers.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 beers and live music at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 pm presented by Genny and Genny Light.

PLATES TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY - The first 2,500 fans will receive a Plates Team Photo courtesy of Nut House Escape Rooms.

COLLEGE NIGHT - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

FRIDAY, JULY 12 (6:05) VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHILLIES)

Gates open at 4:30

96.5 WCMF 50TH ANNIVERSARY NIGHT - Come celebrate WCMF's 50th Anniversary with a night full of classic rock tunes!

ABSOLUTE JOURNEY POST GAME CONCERT - Stick around after the game for an electric concert from the Journey tribute band presented by Xceed Financial Credit Union.

WILLIANS ASTUDILLO POSTER GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Willians Astudillo poster courtesy of Dr. Michael Mayer - the official dentist of the Red Wings.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - presented by Bryant & Stratton College.

SATURDAY, JULY 13 (6:05) VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHILLIES)

Gates open at 4:30

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT - All veterans or active military members can receive FREE tickets to the game. Tickets can be picked up at the Veterans Outreach Center at 447 South Ave in Rochester.

MILO THE BAT DOG - The Goodest Boy will be back at Frontier Field to be Bat Dog for the Red Wings presented by Off Leash K9 Training!

POST GAME FIREWORKS - presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA - Stick around after the game for a special performance by the RPO.

SUNDAY, JULY 14 (1:05) VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHILLIES)

Gates open at 12:00

FIRST RESPONDERS DAY - All local first responders can receive free tickets to the game courtesy of Genesee Valley Motors.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

