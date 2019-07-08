International League Players of the Week Named

July 8, 2019 - International League (IL) News Release





The International League announced today that Rochester outfielder Jaylin Davis and Louisville right-handed starter Lucas Sims have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering July 1-7. Davis is the third Rochester player to claim an IL weekly award this season, joining pitchers Lewis Thorpe (April 22-28) and Sean Poppen (June 3-9), while Sims is the second member of the Bats to be so honored in 2019, following Phillip Ervin (May 27-June 2).

JAYLIN DAVIS, Rochester Red Wings IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Rochester's Jaylin Davis batted .467 over the past week and led the International League with fourteen hits, 29 total bases, and a .967 slugging percentage. He hit safely in all eight games played for the week and drove in at least one run in seven of them. Half of his fourteen hits went for extra bases including four round trippers. Since being promoted from Double-A Pensacola in mid-June, Davis is now hitting .333 with eight home runs.

Jaylin Davis, who turned 25 during the past week, is in his fourth season playing professionally after he was selected by the Twins in the 24th round of the 2015 draft. He had not played higher than the Double-A level before being promoted to Rochester last month. Davis is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina.

LUCAS SIMS, Louisville Bats IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Lucas Sims took the hill for Louisville on Independence Day and delivered a masterful performance to lead the Bats to a 7-0 blanking of the Clippers in Columbus. Over 7.0 innings of work, Sims allowed just one hit and a pair of walks while punching out eleven. The victory improved his record on the season to 5-0 and increased his strikeout total to 97, the most of any hurler in the International League. Sims is also among the League leaders in ERA (9th), WHIP (4th), and opponents batting average (3rd).

25-year-old Lucas Sims is in his eighth season pitching professionally. He was a 1st round draft selection of the Atlanta Braves in 2012. Last season he was dealt to the Reds in late July. He is a veteran of 24 games in the big leagues with Atlanta and Cincinnati. Sims is a native of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.