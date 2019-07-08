Davis Named International League Batter of the Week

ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings outfielder Jaylin Davis has been named the International League Batter of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Davis batted .467/.500/.967 (14-for-30) with three doubles, four homers, nine RBI, and seven runs scored in eight games during the period ending July 7. He recorded a hit in each game while tallying multi-hit efforts in six of those. Davis led the IL in total bases (29), slugging percentage, and OPS (1.467) while tying for the league-high in hits from July 1-7. He ranked among league leaders during the period in RBI (T-2nd), home runs (T-2nd), batting average (3rd), on-base percentage (3rd), and extra-base hits (T-3rd). The former 24th-round pick by the Twins in 2015 out of Appalachian State hit home runs in back-to-back games twice (July 2-3 and game two on July 5-7).

Since coming up from Double-A Pensacola and making his Triple-A debut on June 19, Davis leads the IL with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 58 total bases, and 15 extra-base hits while also ranking among the league leaders in slugging (2nd, .744), OPS (2nd, 1.132), hits (3rd, 26), runs (4th, 16), and batting average (10th, .333).

Davis is the first Red Wing to earn IL Batter of the Week since Kennys Vargas did so on August 20, 2018. He is the third Wing to earn a weekly award from the league this season, joining Pitchers of the Week Sean Poppen (June 10) and Lewis Thorpe (April 29).

