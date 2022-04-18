Homestand Highlights - April 19-24

April 18, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







After a week in Rocket City, the Blue Wahoos are back at Blue Wahoos Stadium for a full week of fun!

Don't miss our first Fat Tuesday of the year on Tuesday, April 19! For just $26, get a ticket to the Winn-Dixie Party Deck, a 90-minute buffet dinner featuring ballpark favorites, samples from Fin & Fork and East Hill Pizza, and unlimited Pepsi products, as well as an exclusive Blue Wahoos hat!

Our first ever One-Price Wednesday is on Wednesday, April 20! EVERY ticket in the seating bowl (reserved, box, standing room) is just $17 and EVERY ticket comes with a hot dog, chips, and a soda! The earlier your buy your ticket, the better seat and deal you get!

Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be available for pick-up on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck between gates open (5:30 PM) and the conclusion of the third inning!

Mullet Thursday returns to the ballpark on Thursday, April 21. See Mullet Man and the Pensacola Mullets in action for the first time in 2022 and enjoy Thursday drink specials! Grab $2 draft beers from our concession storefronts, $4 Barefoot Wine, and participate in the first stadium-wide Wahoo Waddle of the year, featuring new drink specials throughout the game!

Friday, April 22 is Giveaway Friday at Blue Wahoos Stadium and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home an exclusive 10th Season T-Shirt!

Friday is also Women In Sports Night! Legendary athletes Michelle Snow (WNBA All-Star), Beth Barr (Olympic medalist), and Melissa Miller-Schubeck (6x All-American) will lead a pre-game Women In Sports Seminar for female students of all ages interested in pursuing opportunities and careers in sports. Tickets to the seminar and game are just $14 and are available.

Fireworks Saturday is back on Saturday, April 23 as the Blue Wahoos light up the sky with a post-game fireworks show!

The series concludes with Military Family Sunday on Sunday, April 24 presented by Step One Automotive. Catch an afternoon game (4:05 first pitch) at the ballpark and stick around for post-game Kids Run The Bases and Family Toss in the outfield thanks to WKRG News 5!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.