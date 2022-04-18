Krieger Added to M-Braves Roster, Cowan Placed on IL

April 18, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Infielder Tyler Krieger with the Akron RubberDucks

(Mississippi Braves) Infielder Tyler Krieger with the Akron RubberDucks(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have announced the following roster moves before Tuesday's series opener with the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. INF Jordan Cowan has been placed on the 7-day Injured List, and the Braves have signed INF Tyler Krieger to a minor league contract and assigned to Mississippi.

Krieger, 28, was released by the Chicago White Sox on April 5 before being signed today by Atlanta. A native of Duluth, GA, and product of Northview High School, Krieger becomes the fifth M-Braves player from the metro Atlanta area (Jalen Miller, Michael Harris II, Trey Harris, Jake Higginbotham). Krieger was originally selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round in 2015 out of Clemson. Over five pro seasons, Krieger is a lifetime .255 hitter, with 22 home runs, and 62 stolen bases. Krieger's top season was in 2018 with Double-A Akron, ranking among the Eastern League leaders in hits (7th, 129) and at-bats (9th, 468). He led Akron in hits and tied for the team lead in games played (123). In 2017, he played for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic prior to the season, helping them to a sixth-place finish.

Cowan, 27, went down with a lower-body injury in Friday night's game in Biloxi. In six games, Cowan was batting .227 with a double and two RBI. Cowan, a native of Seattle, WA was originally drafted by the Mariners in 2013. The Braves signed Cowan as a minor league free agent on March 13 and was given a non-roster invite to spring training.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.