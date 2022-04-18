Michael Harris II to Receive Minor League Gold Glove on Tuesday

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves begin their second homestand of 2022 on Tuesday against Chattanooga at 6:05 pm. Atlanta Braves' top prospect and reigning Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove award winner Michael Harris II will be presented with his award before the game.

Since its creation in 1957, the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® has been the benchmark by which all defense is measured. For 65 years, the coveted award has been bestowed on some of baseball's most outstanding defensive players at each position. The award remains the highest symbol of defensive excellence and ultimately determines who is "the Finest in the Field"!

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipients at the Minor League Baseball level were selected among qualifying players from the 11 full-season leagues. Michael posted a .986 fielding percentage for High-A Rome while splitting time between all three outfield positions. He's earned his best defensive grades for his throwing ability and the proof came in the form of his ten outfield assists across 92 defensive starts

Major League Baseball Regional Supervisor Ronnie Richardson will be on hand to present the award.

The first Tuesday home game of 2022 brings the first Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed, and a special hot dog happy hour from 5-7 pm, with $1 hot dogs available in the concession stands.

The complete list of 2021 Minor League Gold Glove winners is below, which includes former M-Brave Cristian Pache:

C Adley Rutschman, BAL No. 1/MLB No. 1, Bowie/Norfolk

1B Nick Pratto, KC No. 3/MLB No. 66, Northwest Arkansas/Omaha

2B Michael Massey, KC No. 28, Quad Cities

SS Jose Tena, CLE No. 12, Lake County

3B Jared Triolo, PIT, Greensboro

OF Michael Harris II, ATL No. 4/MLB No. 89, Rome

OF Brenton Doyle, COL No. 7, Spokane

OF Cristian Pache, ATL No. 1/MLB No. 38, Gwinnett

P Drey Jameson, ARI, No. 17, Hillsboro/Amarillo

