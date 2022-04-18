Michael Harris II, Jared Shuster Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that starting pitcher Jared Shuster and outfielder Michael Harris II have been named the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Shuster, 23, tossed five shutout innings with a career-high 12 strikeouts in a rain-shortened win over Biloxi on Saturday night. Shuster tied a Southern League record by striking out the final eight batters of the game.

The left-hander holds a 2-0 record with a 0.90 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 10 innings. His 17 strikeouts rank second in the Southern League.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Shuster 25th overall in the first round of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft out of Wake Forest. Atlanta promoted Shuster to Double-A Mississippi on September 1, 2021. MLB Pipeline ranks Shuster as the No. 10 prospect in the Atlanta system.

Harris II, 21, went 9-for-24 with four RBI, two triples, two doubles, and two stolen bases during the six-game road games at Biloxi last week.

The outfielder extended his hit streak to a Southern League-best nine games. Harris II is one of three players in minor league baseball to record a hit in nine straight games this season. MLB Pipeline ranks Harris II as the top prospect in the Atlanta system and the No. 65 prospect in all of minor league baseball.

Atlanta's 2019 third-round pick (98th overall) played 101 games for High-A Rome in 2021, slashing an impressive .294/.362/.436 with seven home runs, 64 RBI, and 27 stolen bases.

The M-Braves return to action on Tuesday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts for a six-game homestand at Trustmark Park. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:05 PM CT, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.

