Home Sweet Home

MIDLAND, Mich. - After a ten-day absence, The Great Lakes Loons return to Dow Diamond for a three-game homestand against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps from July 14 to July 16.

On July14, join us for Copa de la Diversión Night, celebrating the Hispanic and Latino heritage of the Great Lakes Bay Region, proudly presented by MLive Media Group. Experience the culture with Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte, enjoy food, music, and participate in Loons Loteria for a chance to win prizes. The post-game Fireworks Loontacular will also light up the skies.

Princess & Pirate Night takes center stage on July 15, presented by Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Bring your tiaras, wands, eye patches, and parrots for a fun-filled evening. Throughout the game, beloved princess characters will be present on the concourse, ready to meet and greet with fans. Princess' can sign up for an early entry experience that includes a 30-minute tea party with Princess' while Pirates can experience a pre-game pirate adventure. Don't miss the Fireworks Loontacular after the game.

The fun continues on July 16 with Kids Club Takeover Day presented by MyMichigan Health. Sign up for the FREE Kids Club at Guest Services for an exclusive chance to participate in various exciting activities. Enjoy giant inflatables throughout the ballpark. Kids 12 years old and under receive a free hot dog meal, and after the game, all kids are invited to run the bases, presented by EGLE.

Get your tickets at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

