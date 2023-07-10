Dalatri Transferred to 60- Day IL, Prielipp Transferred to Full Season IL

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids RHP Gianluca Dalatri has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain. LHP Connor Prielipp has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the Full Season IL. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, along with four on the injured list.

The Kernels begin a three-game series with Beloit Friday night at 6:35 following the All-Star Break.

