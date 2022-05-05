Home Runs Sink Trash Pandas in 13-4 Loss

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell behind early, and a late Chattanooga Lookouts offensive outburst put the game out of reach in a 13-4 loss on Wednesday night at Toyota Field in the second game of their six-game series.

Rocket City starter Aaron Hernandez got off to a rocky start in the top of the first. Solo home runs from Mike Siani and Matt McLain made got the scoring started before an RBI double from Francisco Urbaez plated Robbie Tenerowicz with the third run of the inning.

Chattanooga added to the lead in the third on an RBI single from Tenerowicz, scoring Isiah Gilliam to make it a 4-0 game. Hernandez (L, 0-1) pitched three innings, giving up four runs on six hits with one strikeout to take the loss in his first start of the season.

The Trash Pandas got a run back in the bottom of the fourth against Chattanooga starter Brandon Williamson. Aaron Whitefield led off with a single to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest hitting streak in Trash Pandas franchise history, topping David MacKinnon's 12-game streak from 2021.

Three hitters later, Braxton Martinez crushed a double off the wall in center field, scoring Whitefield with the first Rocket City run.

Pitching in long relief for the Trash Pandas, southpaw Brent Killam kept the game close for his first three innings on the mound. But in the seventh, the game unraveled as T.J. Hopkins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run. McLain followed with his second home run of the night, a grand slam to center, to break the game open at 9-1. The visitors tacked on two more to make it an 11-1 game at the 7th inning stretch.

But Rocket City was unable to solve Williamson (W, 2-1). One of the Cincinnati Reds' top pitching prospects, the Chattanooga lefty threw six innings, giving up one run on four hits with eight strikeouts to earn his second win of the season.

Martinez came home on a wild pitch with Rocket City's second run of the game in the bottom of the seventh. He finished the game as the only Trash Pandas hitter with a multi-hit game, recording a single and a double in the defeat.

The Lookouts extended the lead with two runs in the ninth off Rocket City reliever Zach Linginfelter before Connor Higgins got the final two outs of the inning.

Ryan Aguilar launched a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the ninth for his first Trash Pandas home run, bringing the score to 13-4, the eventual final.

McLain led the way for Chattanooga, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI while Tenerowicz was 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

