Blue Wahoos Fall Short in Rainy 2-1 Loss

Pearl, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos played through a pair of rain delays on Thursday night but couldn't prevail, falling 2-1 to the Mississippi Braves.

After a 45-minute pregame rain delay, the two teams played quickly and cleanly before more rain halted play in the top of the sixth inning with the M-Braves leading 1-0. The Blue Wahoos immediately tied the game up after a 1:03 delay on an RBI single from Troy Johnston, but an RBI single from Mississippi's Trey Harris in the bottom of the seventh put the M-Braves back in front for a 2-1 final.

Mississippi starter Jared Shuster carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, and allowed only three hits over 5.1 innings before his start was halted by the weather. Cobie Fletcher-Vance hit a double in the sixth just as the rain started, and Johnston's RBI single against Hayden Deal (W, 1-0) out of the delay knotted the game up 1-1. The Blue Wahoos then loaded the bases with an infield single and a walk, but Deal coaxed an inning-ending double play to preserve the tie.

Blue Wahoos starter Will Stewart struck out a season-high seven batters over 5.0 innings, allowing an early run on Yariel Gonzalez's first inning RBI double but recovering nicely to keep his team in the game. Out of the delay, Josh Roberson pitched a scoreless inning of relief before Andrew Nardi (L, 1-2) allowed Harris's go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning.

With more rain bearing down on the area, Justin Maese (S, 4) worked around an infield single in the ninth inning to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Friday. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

