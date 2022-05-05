Barons Pummel Smokies with Eight-Run First Inning

Birmingham, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (12-11) fell to the Birmingham Barons (10-14) 15-6 Thursday night at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham jumped on Tennessee starter Riley Thompson (L, 0-1) in the bottom of the first inning. The Smokies' right-hander did not record an out in the inning as he allowed seven earned runs on three hits. Thompson threw 27 pitches and only 11 for a strike as he walked four batters. The Barons led by eight runs after just one frame of play.

The Barons continued to pile it on throughout the game. They scored six runs against Peyton Remy over 4.2 innings and two runs off Brandon Leibrandt. In total, the Smokies' pitching staff walked seven and allowed three home runs.

Despite an early deficit, the Smokies' bats battled for the rest of the game. The Smokies scored three runs in the third with RBIs from Nelson Velazquez and Bryce Ball. In the eighth inning, third baseman Levi Jordan hit his first home run of the season for Tennessee. He is hitting .360 with a homer and five RBIs since arriving at Double-A on April 27.

Also notable for the Smokies was shortstop Christopher Morel extending his hitting streak to 12-games. He kept his run alive with a two-out single in the third and came around to score on Ball's double.

The Smokies and the Barons will play the fourth game of their series on Friday night at Regions Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET when the Smokies send right-hander Javier Assad (0-1, 2.29 ERA) to the mound to face Birmingham's Scott Blewett (1-0, 4.05 ERA).

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 for a seven-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Tennessee will celebrate Peanut Free Night on Tuesday and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Saturday before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

