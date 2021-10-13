Home Runs for Heroes Scores Record-Breaking $91,000 for Charities

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - OceanFirst Foundation has awarded $91,000 to 16 non-profits through its Home Runs for Heroes partnership with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Townsquare Media. Each home run hit by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park during the 2021 season scored a $1,000 donation from OceanFirst Foundation for designated charities that helps to meet the emergency and basic needs of local Veterans and members of the United States Armed Forces. Townsquare Media has donated promotional support to each of the charity partners since the program's inception. In the thirteen seasons of Home Runs for Heroes, a total of $499,000 in grants have been awarded to charities supporting our nation's heroes.

"92.7 WOBM and Beach Radio 104.1 are honored to play a small role in the success of this wonderful program which supports active and retired members of the military and their families. The shore area is home to many of our veterans and Home Runs for Heroes is a terrific initiative by OceanFirst Foundation and Jersey Shore BlueClaws to help and honor those who have worn the uniform. Townsquare Media will continue to support this program in any way we can," stated Kevin Williams, Director of the Shore Sports Network, Townsquare Media.

"The BlueClaws are honored to partner with OceanFirst Foundation on this program once again this year," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "The money donated goes to amazing organizations around the Jersey Shore helping the true heroes in our community. We're thrilled the BlueClaws hit so many home runs this season leading to record donations from OceanFirst Foundation!"

"We are proud to work with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Townsquare Media, and our 16 charity partners that bring relief and resources to our heroes and their families facing challenging circumstances. They have earned our support and admiration through their sacrifice and service to our great nation," said Katherine Durante, Executive Director of OceanFirst Foundation.

Grants were awarded to: American National Red Cross ($6,000), Army Emergency Relief ($7,000), Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation ($6,000), Catholic Charities Diocese of Trenton ($7,000), Chariot Riders Inc./Horses for Heroes ($6,000), Deborah Hospital Foundation/HeroCare Connect ($6,000), GI Go Fund ($7,000), Homes for All ($6,000), Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund ($5,000), Ma Deuce Deuce ($5,000), National Guard State Family Readiness Council ($5,000), Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society ($5,000), Operation First Response ($3,000), Recalibrate ($5,000), VetGroup ($5,000), and Volunteers of America ($7,000).

About OceanFirst Foundation

OceanFirst Foundation empowers organizations to think bigger, solve more problems, and make life better in the neighborhoods served by OceanFirst Bank. OceanFirst Foundation's priorities include Health & Wellness, Housing, Improving the Quality of Life, Youth Development and Education. Since 1996, OceanFirst Foundation has awarded more than 8,400 grants totaling more than $43 million to over 1,500+ non-profits and schools. Learn more at oceanfirstfdn.org.

About the BlueClaws

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Over 7.8 million fans have come out to FirstEnergy Park to see BlueClaws games since the team's 2001 inception. The team enhanced their already state-of-the-art ballpark in 2001 with the addition of a mini golf course, the Boardwalk, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, and the Sand Bar, a special bar setting that also hosts live music throughout the season.

