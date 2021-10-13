Crawdads to Screen Hocus Pocus at the Frans

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are thrilled to announce a Halloween weekend screening of Hocus Pocus at LP Frans Stadium on Friday, October 29th Gates will open for the event at 6:15pm and the movie will begin at 7pm.

Guests can watch the movie from the field or in a suite. General admission tickets are available for the outfield for $5 and can be purchased in advance by calling our office at (828)322-3000 or in person at the event. A limited number of suites, which hold up to 15 guests, can be pre-purchased for $100.

Food add-ons can be preordered as well. The family pack includes 2 popcorns and 4 canned non-alcoholic drinks for $18. The mega family pack comes with 4 popcorns and 8 drinks for $36. The first base concession stand will be open for guests to purchase refreshments and snacks throughout the night. Snacks and drinks include hot dogs, popcorn, candy, soda, water, and alcohol. No outside food and beverages can be brought into the park.

Chairs will not be allowed on the grass but blankets, pillows, and towels are permitted. The Crawdads ask that strollers remain on the warning track and not be used on the grass. For the health of the field, we also request that all bug spray be used on the concourse prior to arriving at your field box.

To pre-purchase tickets please call Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or email Daniel at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com.

