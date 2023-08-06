Home Run Power Blows Away PaddleHeads in 16-2 Defeat

MISSOULA, MT- Trailing in the top of the 2nd inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads would face trouble right out of bed in game 3 of a 6-game set opposite the Billings Mustangs. Facing a bases loaded jam, the PaddleHeads would be in search of the final out to escape the 2nd trailing 2-0. Alejandro Figuredo of the Mustangs would make sure that this would only be wishful thinking with one big swing with 2-outs. This proved to be a sign of things to come on this Sunday as well in a huge afternoon for the Billings offense.

Figuredo delivered with a 2-out grand slam in the top of the second inning to bring Billings' advantage to 6-0 as part of a 6-run rally. Another long home run in the frame from John Michael Faile would do even more damage in the frame that saw Billings take an 8-run lead. The Mustangs would end up scoring 14 runs total over the first 3-innings. This would prove to be plenty as the PaddleHeads' offense would be held in check throughout in a 16-2 loss.

