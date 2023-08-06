Mustangs Slug Their Way to 16-2 Win

Two John Michael Faile bombs and a Alejandro Figuererdo grand slam juice the Mustangs past the Paddleheads 16-2

It's the most runs scored in a single game this season for the Mustangs, as they surpass their previous season high of 12 that they set against Great Falls July 26th and May 30th against Glacier. This time, however, the Mustangs pull out a win. Meanwhile, 11 of 16 runs came with two outs.

New-coming right-hander Cameron Repetti, in his first professional start, picks up the win tossing five innings giving up one run unearned on four hits a walk and two punchouts.

The Ponies kicked it off in the first. Mikey Edie led off the game with a 1-0 single up the middle, while Taylor Lomack walked on four pitches. Connor Denning walked on a full count, and Figuererdo hit into a fielder's choice to bring home Edie and made it 1-0. Gabe Wurtz joined in with an RBI single and the Mustangs led 2-0.

Six runs scored, headlined by Figuererdo's grand slam, and John Michael Faile powered a ball 412 feet over the right-center field wall to make it 8-0.

The Mustangs chased starting left-hander Dawson Day out of the game after just an inning and two-thirds as he gave up six runs, all earned, on four hits and four walks.

The 'Stangs poured on five more in the third on a three-run homer by John Michael Faile, and two more runs scored on errors by infielder's Patrick Chung and McLain O'Connor. The homer came off right-hander Austin Dill.

The Ponies added another in the fourth on two doubles, the first by Faile, and Edie hit him home with another two-bagger to make it 14-0.

The Paddleheads picked up their first run on a sac-fly RBI, set up by Ryan Cash reaching on an error. Repetti answered by retiring five of the next seven hitters to finish his day strong.

Trevor Jackson tossed two scoreless innings in relief giving up just one hit and a walk with two punchouts and a hit batter.

The Mustangs added on in the eighth on a two-run homer by Gabe Wurtz that traveled 412 feet over the left field wall to make it 16-1.

Nate Jenkins tossed a scoreless eighth inning where he sent down three hitters in order, all on contact.

Paddlehead position player Cameron Thompson made things interesting in the top of the ninth, as he went one pitch away from tossing an immaculate inning with two punchouts on six pitches. He had Brady West, who pinch hit for John Michael Faile, down in an 0-2, but West spoiled the ninth pitch. West would go down swinging as the Mustangs tipped the cap to Thompson for striking out the side.

Thompson would also collect the only homer of the game for the Paddleheads in the bottom of the ninth off Hunter Schilperoort.

The Mustangs have a day off Monday, then resume the six-game Jefferson Lines Road Trip Tuesday evening. You'll find coverage at 6:55 p.m. and first pitch at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

