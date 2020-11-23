Home Run for Wishes Virtual 5K to Benefit Make-A-Wish Maine

November 23, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs will be hosting Home Run for Wishes, a virtual 5K to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine, presented by COR Health.

This holiday season help the Sea Dogs grant wishes with Make-A-Wish Maine. Register now to run a 5K in your community and know that your efforts will help grant Wishes for Maine kids.

"During a time when so many fundraising efforts have been impacted by the necessary COVID precautions, we are so grateful to the Portland Sea Dogs for hosting this virtual 5K to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine," said Make-A-Wish Maine President and CEO Kate Vickery. "While many of our wishes are on hold due to travel restrictions, we are still safely granting impactful wishes to children throughout Maine at a time when they need it most. As a longstanding community partner, the Sea Dogs have always stood behind providing this hope to our wish kids and this is a wonderful opportunity that they are extending to others to do the same."

Participants will need to complete their home run/walk between December 1st and December 20th. The registration fee is $30.00 and all runners will receive a commemorative t-shirt, a medal, and race bib. Registration is now open, interested participants can register for the virtual 5K at www.seadogs.com.

