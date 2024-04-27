Home Run Barrage Give Wreckers 4-1 Win

April 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Wreckers hit three solo home runs in the second inning in their 4-1 win over the Birmingham Barons in front of 5,307 fans. The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Chattanooga and ends the Barons' eight-game winning streak.

Tonight, Chattanooga struck first, scoring on an Alec McGarry two-run double in the opening frame. Birmingham tied the game up in the second, but the Wreckers surged ahead in the bottom of the inning.

With one out, Allan Cerda started the home run barrage, belting a solo shot over 400 feet to give the Lookouts the lead. Ivan Johnson followed that with a 109 mile and hour homer off his bat to give the team back-to-back home runs. With two outs Tyler Callihan joined the party with another solo home run to the right to make it 4-1 Wreckers.

With the lead, the Wreckers pitchers stymied the Barons batters for the rest of the night. Starting pitcher Hunter Parks only allowed one earned run and Donovan Benoit delivered three straight shutout innings after Parks left the game. Jake Gozzo then entered the game and earned the save with two shutout innings.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts are back at 2:15 p.m. against the Barons. RHP Thomas Farr is on the mound looking for his first win of the year.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.