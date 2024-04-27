Shuckers Place INF Eric Brown Jr. on 7-Day Injured List

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF Eric Brown Jr. has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to April 26. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 25 players.

Brown, the 11 th -ranked prospect in the Brewers organization, has appeared in 11 games with the Shuckers in 2024 and leads the team with four stolen bases.

