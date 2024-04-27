Boeve Plays Hero in 4-3 Shuckers' Comeback Win

PENSACOLA, FL - After Darrien Miller roped a double to the left-center field gap to begin the ninth, Mike Boeve stepped in and laced a go-ahead RBI double down the right-field line, scoring pinch runner Jose Acosta and giving the Biloxi Shuckers (11-9) their first lead of the night in a 4-3, comeback win, over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (10-10) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night. The win snapped Biloxi's five-game losing streak and kept the Shuckers tied for first place in the Southern League South Division.

For the fourth straight game, the Blue Wahoos struck first with a run coming home in the second off a double play, giving them a 1-0 lead. They extended their lead to 2-0 in the third with an RBI sacrifice fly from Zach Zubia that scored Shane Sasaki from third.

Biloxi fought back in the fourth with an RBI single from Andy Yerzy that capped off a nine-pitch battle with Blue Wahoos' starter M.D. Johnson. Pensacola quickly responded with a solo shot from Cody Morissette in the bottom of the inning, making it 3-1.

In the sixth, the Shuckers tallied three straight two-out doubles from Ethan Murray, Carlos Rodriguez and Andy Yerzy to tie the game at three. Both Rodriguez and Yerzy's were RBI doubles and helped tally multi-hit nights.

Boeve's ninth-inning double gave Biloxi a 4-3 lead and Justin Yeager locked down his fifth save of the year with a hitless ninth inning. Boeve's double was his third of the night and his sixth extra-base hit of the series. Boeve now has four multi-hit performances in seven games at the Double-A level. The Shuckers' bullpen recorded four hitless innings between Yeager, Sam Carlson and Kaleb Bowman to close out the night. Carlson (2-0) earned the win for Biloxi while Lincoln Henzman (0-1) took the loss for Pensacola.

After seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings on Tuesday, Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 3.68) is set to start the series finale on Sunday for the Shuckers against Paul Campbell (2-1, 2.16) for the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

