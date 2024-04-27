Boeve Plays Hero in 4-3 Shuckers' Comeback Win
April 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - After Darrien Miller roped a double to the left-center field gap to begin the ninth, Mike Boeve stepped in and laced a go-ahead RBI double down the right-field line, scoring pinch runner Jose Acosta and giving the Biloxi Shuckers (11-9) their first lead of the night in a 4-3, comeback win, over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (10-10) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night. The win snapped Biloxi's five-game losing streak and kept the Shuckers tied for first place in the Southern League South Division.
For the fourth straight game, the Blue Wahoos struck first with a run coming home in the second off a double play, giving them a 1-0 lead. They extended their lead to 2-0 in the third with an RBI sacrifice fly from Zach Zubia that scored Shane Sasaki from third.
Biloxi fought back in the fourth with an RBI single from Andy Yerzy that capped off a nine-pitch battle with Blue Wahoos' starter M.D. Johnson. Pensacola quickly responded with a solo shot from Cody Morissette in the bottom of the inning, making it 3-1.
In the sixth, the Shuckers tallied three straight two-out doubles from Ethan Murray, Carlos Rodriguez and Andy Yerzy to tie the game at three. Both Rodriguez and Yerzy's were RBI doubles and helped tally multi-hit nights.
Boeve's ninth-inning double gave Biloxi a 4-3 lead and Justin Yeager locked down his fifth save of the year with a hitless ninth inning. Boeve's double was his third of the night and his sixth extra-base hit of the series. Boeve now has four multi-hit performances in seven games at the Double-A level. The Shuckers' bullpen recorded four hitless innings between Yeager, Sam Carlson and Kaleb Bowman to close out the night. Carlson (2-0) earned the win for Biloxi while Lincoln Henzman (0-1) took the loss for Pensacola.
After seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings on Tuesday, Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 3.68) is set to start the series finale on Sunday for the Shuckers against Paul Campbell (2-1, 2.16) for the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
Images from this story
|
Biloxi Shuckers' Mike Boeve at bat
(Sierra Gatz)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 27, 2024
- Home Run Barrage Give Wreckers 4-1 Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Blue Wahoos Have 4-Game Streak End, But Overflow Crowd Treated to Special Moments - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Boeve Plays Hero in 4-3 Shuckers' Comeback Win - Biloxi Shuckers
- Pitching Rules the Night in 1-0 Trash Pandas' Loss - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Milligan's Four-Hit Night Not Enough in Saturday Night Loss - Mississippi Braves
- Hernandez Hammers Fourth Homer of the Series in 7-1 Win Over M-Braves - Montgomery Biscuits
- Game Info: Saturday, April 27 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:05 PM CT: Riverwalk Stadium - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers Place INF Eric Brown Jr. on 7-Day Injured List - Biloxi Shuckers
- Barons Win in 10th Inning, Winning Streak Improves to Eight Straight Win - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Boeve Plays Hero in 4-3 Shuckers' Comeback Win
- Shuckers Place INF Eric Brown Jr. on 7-Day Injured List
- Shuckers Threaten Late in 4-1 Loss to Blue Wahoos
- Boeve Makes History with Two Triples in Shuckers' 6-5 Loss to Pensacola
- Bullpen Strikes out Seven, Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos