Home Opener Series Preview vs. NWA Naturals

The Wichita Wind Surge open the home schedule on Tuesday against the KC Royals affiliate the NW Arkansas Naturals. It's the first of a six-game series.

VS NATURALS- The Wind Surge and Naturals will meet for the first time in 2023. Wichita has a 23-18 all-time record against the Naturals and 13-11 at Riverfront since joining the league in 2021. The Surge were 15-8 last season against the Naturals.

THE HOME OPENER - The Wind Surge have dropped the opening game at home in each of their first two seasons. Lost to Amarillo is 2021 and Tulsa last season.

ON THE HILL-

Tuesday, 7:05 - RH Carlos Luna vs RH Alec Marsh

Wednesday, 7:05 - RH Blayne Enlow vs RH Beck Way

Thursday, 7:05 - RH David Festa vs LH Anthony Veneziano

Friday, 7:05 - RH Travis Adams vs RH Jonathan Bowlan

Saturday 2:05 - RH Aaron Rozek vs RH Andrew Hoffman

Sunday, 1:05 - TBD vs RH Alec Marsh

HOME SWEET HOME - The Wind Surge had the best home record in the Texas League in 2022 going 43-26 and have the best home record in the league over the last two season. Wichita had the second best home record in 2021.

SHUT EM DOWN- Wichita dealt a one hit shutout Friday night. The Wind Surge pitched eight shutouts last season and the one hitter is the third in franchise history and first since 2021. Daniel Gossett did pitch a no-hitter last August.

SWIPE EM- DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. led the Texas League in stolen bases in 2022 and had his first multi-stolen base game on Saturday. He has three stolen bases in three games.

NOTES - Wichita failed to homer in a series for the first time in franchise history. The Wind Surge have scored first in all three games this season. Brooks Lee and Yoyner Fajardo have a hit in all three games this season.

BORREGO EFFECT - Manager Ramon Borrego has managed 13 seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization. In his last five seasons he has guided his team to the postseason, winning the championship in 2018 with Fort Myers. He had a personal mile-stone last season winning his 500th game as a manager. He has 525 career wins and is 9-9 all-time in postseason play. He has 149 wins as the Wind Surge manager and won Manager of the Year in 2021.

THE ROSTER- Wichita returns 17 players from last year's division championship team. The roster features the Minnesota Twins number one prospect according to MLB.COM in Brooks Lee. The team also has #11 prospect RHP David Festa. The club has former first round selection Aaron Sabato and 2022 Texas League All-Star pitcher Kody Funderburk.

LEAGUE LEADERS - Wichita returns a few players that were amongst the Texas League best in 2022. Kody Funderburk won 10 games finishing fourth in the league. DaShawn Keirsey, Jr returns as the league leader in stolen bases (42) from last year. Seth Gray finished with 6th in the Midwest League with 67 RBI, and eighth in the league in hits (102). Alerick Soulaire finished sixth in Midwest in runs scored (68).

