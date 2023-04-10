NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Cardinals Take Surge Series Finale 9-4

April 10, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release


Springfield, MO -- The Cardinals (1-2) took the lead from the Surge (2-1) at the bottom of the 1st inning and never looked back as Springfield took the series finale from Wichita 9-4 on Saturday night at Hammons Field.

Decisions:

W: RHP Edgar Escobar (1-0)

L: RHP Travis Adams (0-1)

Notables:

- DH Chandler Redmond went 3-for-3 with 3 runs and 2 RBIs from 2 solo-home runs

- 1B LJ Jones IV had 3 RBIs with a bases-clearing double on the first pitch he saw in Double-A ball

- CF Mike Antico knocked a 2-out, 2-run triple to give him 2 RBIs on the night

- SS Arquímedes Gamboa went 2-for-4 with a 2-out RBI

What's on deck:

- Tuesday, April 11, 6:00pm -- SPR TBA @ ARK RHP Bryan Woo

- Broadcast live on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

