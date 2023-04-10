Cardinals Take Surge Series Finale 9-4
April 10, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO -- The Cardinals (1-2) took the lead from the Surge (2-1) at the bottom of the 1st inning and never looked back as Springfield took the series finale from Wichita 9-4 on Saturday night at Hammons Field.
Decisions:
W: RHP Edgar Escobar (1-0)
L: RHP Travis Adams (0-1)
Notables:
- DH Chandler Redmond went 3-for-3 with 3 runs and 2 RBIs from 2 solo-home runs
- 1B LJ Jones IV had 3 RBIs with a bases-clearing double on the first pitch he saw in Double-A ball
- CF Mike Antico knocked a 2-out, 2-run triple to give him 2 RBIs on the night
- SS Arquímedes Gamboa went 2-for-4 with a 2-out RBI
What's on deck:
- Tuesday, April 11, 6:00pm -- SPR TBA @ ARK RHP Bryan Woo
- Broadcast live on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
