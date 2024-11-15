Home Game Day: Springfield Jr. Blues vs. Anchorage Wolverines

November 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's GAME DAY at the Sullivan Arena, the Springfield Jr. Blues and the Anchorage Wolverines kick off a three game series tonight with a 7:30pm puck drop.

The Wolverines will step on the ice wearing new threads tonight, as they honor the United States Military with this year's Salute to Service speciality jerseys.

Live auctions will take place during each intermission throughout the weekend, making it your first chance of the season to get a player worn and signed jersey!

The online auction is LIVE, start bidding here.

About the Auction:

What is the USO?:

The USO is a nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and live entertainment to United States service members and their families.

With a mission to lift the spirits of America's troops, the USO helps them stay connected to their loved ones, especially when they are deployed far from home or stationed in remote locations.

Why the USO?:

For us, donating to the USO is important for several reasons: Supporting Local Military Families and their Morale and Well-being, and to foster a strong Community Connection. Anchorage has a vast military presence, and it's important to us to help take care of the people who put their lives on the line for ours.

What are the donations going towards?:

Donations to the USO from the Anchorage community through our jersey auction will help to provide essential resources and make a meaningful difference in the lives of service members and their families, reinforcing the bond between the military and our community.

All information regarding the live auction is listed below!

All auction supplies will be located between sections 103 and 105.

To bid, you must be located in section 103 during the intermissions.

You will have to fill out a bid card including your name, contact information and card details.

ALL live auctions will take place during each intermission Friday-Sunday.

For questions, please reach out to info@anchoragewolverines.com.

