Goich Spectacular Between the Pipes as Bugs Outlast Jacks in Shootout

November 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (10-7) outlasted the Odessa Jackalopes in the shootout, 1-0 due to a spectacular performance from Nikola Goich in net at Ector County Coliseum Friday night.

The game stayed scoreless through three periods of play thanks to great goaltending from both ends including timely stops from Nikola Goich near the end of regulation and in OT.

The game would go into the shootout and it was Kyan Haldenby and Lucas Deeb scoring in the final session to help decide the game and lift the Bugs to a grinding 1-0 victory over the Jacks.

The night belonged to Nikola Goich though as he stopped all 26 shots faced in regulation and OT combined along w/ two of three shots in the shootout to earn the shutout in net.

The Bugs and Jacks will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. from Ector County Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.