Holiday Lights Open Through January 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field's highly popular Holiday Lights, presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and the Lear Corporation, are continuing through Saturday, January 4. Admission for the nights of January 1-4 will be only $10 (compared to $12 in December). A ticket is required for all visitors age 2 and older.

Since debuting in mid-November, more than 90,000 guests have already enjoyed the spectacle of 1 million-plus lights at the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For tickets and more information, visit TinCaps.com/Lights.

Guests can walk around not only the concourse to see the lights, but the baseball field as well. The experience also includes a complimentary craft room for kids. There's a free digital scavenger hunt, too, while the holiday express train ride has been a major hit. Additionally, guests are invited to roast s'mores at fire pits on the center-field concourse. The concessions even have holiday-themed drinks and desserts. With a giant Christmas tree and Santa's sleigh, there are several ideal spots for photos. Team mascot Johnny TinCap, dressed as Santa, appears every night. Parking is free.

As the Lights wind down, Opening Day for baseball isn't far away. The TinCaps are scheduled to begin their 2025 Minor League Baseball season on Friday, April 4. Tickets for the baseball season are already on sale as well at TinCaps.com/Tickets.

Promotional Schedule for the Final Week of Parkview Field's Holiday Lights

Sunday, December 29: closed due to rain

Monday, December 30 (6-10pm)

Your Party Princess "Snow Queen" meet-and-greet

My Autism Ally sensory room calming area with activities for kids

Tuesday, December 31 (6-9pm)

Family Feast Night with discounted concessions

Wednesday, January 1 (6-10pm)

Paws & Claws Night with free admission for dogs

Thursday, January 2 (6-10pm)

Your Party Princess "Snow Queen" meet-and-greet

My Autism Ally sensory room calming area with activities for kids

Thirsty Thursday™ with discounted drinks

Friday, January 3 (6-10pm)

Penultimate night

Saturday, January 4 (6-10pm)

Final night of the season!

