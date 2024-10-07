Holiday Lights Details Unveiled

October 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Preparation is underway for a new holiday season event in Downtown Fort Wayne, and tickets will be on sale soon. Parkview Field Holiday Lights - a walk-thru-event - presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation will take place at the ballpark for 50 nights from November 14 - January 4. Lights have started to arrive at the ballpark with setup beginning.

Holiday Lights is a walk-thru experience of Parkview Field featuring more than 1 million lights and displays, choreographed to holiday music. Attractions also include a train ride and appearances by "Johnny Claus."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 15 (10 a.m.) and can be purchased through TinCaps.com or in-person at The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field. The cost to attend in November is $10. The cost in December is $12. Groups of 20 or more people will earn a special rate of $9 per person. Call 260-482-6400 to purchase group tickets.

During the Holiday Lights season, Parkview Field's gates will be open from 6 p.m. until either 9 or 10 p.m. Click here for the schedule of dates and times.

Similar to during the TinCaps' Minor League Baseball season, fans can enjoy special promotions at Parkview Field's Holiday Lights. Tuesdays remain a "Family Feast" with discounts on select concession items, while Wednesdays continue as "Paws & Claws" with pets welcome, and "Thirsty ThursdayÔ" includes sales on draft beer and mixed drinks.

"This is going to be Parkview Field like fans have never seen before," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We're so excited to bring something new to Fort Wayne and hope to add to the holiday magic in our area. We believe Parkview Field Holiday Lights is going to become a new tradition, creating special family memories."

In recent years, other minor league ballpark venues around the country have had great success hosting similar walk-thru holiday lights experiences.

Additionally, Parkview Field remains a popular destination for other holiday events, with indoor space available to rent in the Suite Level Lounge, the Lincoln Financial Event Center, and more areas. Check out more details at ParkviewField.com.

Parkview Field's Holiday Lights will help bridge the gap to Opening Day for the TinCaps in 2025 on Friday, April 5. Click here for more information on TinCaps ticket packages.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.