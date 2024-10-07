Dayton Dragons Announce Schedule & Game Times for 2025 Season

October 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons today announced their home schedule with game times for the 2025 season. The Dragons will again host 66 regular season home games at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in 2025.

The Dragons home opening night game in 2025 is set for Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 pm. The final home game of the regular season is Sunday, September 7 at 1:05 pm.

In 2025, the Dragons game time format for home dates will follow the same pattern as in recent years. Tuesday-Friday games will start at 7:05 p.m. (*see the single exception below). Saturday games will also start at 7:05 p.m. except for Saturdays in April (April 12 and April 26), which will begin at 1:05 p.m. All Sunday games throughout the season will start at 1:05 p.m. The Dragons do not play a home or road game on a Monday in 2025. Dates and times for the 2025 season are subject to change.

*The Dragons game on Wednesday, July 3 will start at 5:35 p.m. in accordance with Major League Baseball's travel guidelines.

Dragons 2025 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

The Dragons 2025 home schedule will feature 10 six-game series and 2 three-game series for a total of 66 home dates. All six-game sets are scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday. The Dragons will also play 66 road games against their Midwest League rivals.

The Dragons will open their Midwest League schedule with a three-game road series at the West Michigan Whitecaps beginning Friday, April 4. Their first home game at Day Air Ballpark is set for Tuesday, April 8 when the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 p.m.

The Midwest League features two six-team divisions and includes teams from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The Dragons home schedule in 2025 will include visits for two series by each of their East Division rivals, the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate), Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), and Lake County Captains (Guardians). Two West Division clubs, the South Bend Cubs (Cubs), and Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), will each visit Dayton for one series.

