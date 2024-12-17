"Hockeytown" Wins Big at Anchorage International Film Festival

Following its world premiere on Sunday, the Anchorage International Film Festival announced today that "Hockeytown" has won the coveted Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature. The film also took home the Jury Award for Outstanding Made in Alaska Feature Documentary.

"The Anchorage Wolverines organization has done so much for our city in its four short years of existence, and to be able to capture what we believe was an important turning-point in Anchorage was an unbelievable opportunity," said Executive Producer and Wolverines Co-Owner Kari Ellsworth. "To Aaron, Marissa, Jay, Jena and John - thank you for trusting our crew and allowing us full access to the inaugural team. To the players, coaches, staff, and everyone involved in the organization - thank you for sharing your journey without holding back. To the city, thank you for supporting our vision with the Anchorage Wolverines, it is what inspires us to do more every day."

Hockeytown is not yet available to the general public, but any information on future screenings will be announced via social media.

Hockeytown follows the journey of the once vibrant hockey community of Anchorage, Alaska attempting to reenergize a city that was broken by the loss of its professional and college teams.

The North American Hockey League gives Anchorage the green light to move forward with the creation of an expansion team. The journey of finding boys and coaching them into men takes unexpected twists and turns, but ultimately leads them to the national championship game.

Editor: Scott Jensen

Executive Producer: Kari Ellsworth

Director: Kyle Aramburo

Producer: Brad Hillwig, Jesse McCarty

Cinematography: Sam Rice, Traejen Scott

Executive Assistant: Hellen Fleming

Associate Producers: Carolyn Hall, Todd Dean

