Jackalopes Defeat Wranglers 4-2 in Sunday Showdown

December 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Odessa, TX - The Odessa Jackalopes defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Ector County Coliseum.

After spending Friday and Saturday in El Paso for a two game set against the Rhinos, the Wranglers made their way to Ector County Coliseum in Odessa on Sunday for a matinee matchup with the Jackalopes to cap off a five game road trip. Odessa started goaltender Aries Carangi, marking his first start since 9/27 at the NAHL Showcase. For the Wranglers goaltender it was a much quicker turnaround, as Charles-Antoine Girard got the start for the second straight game.

The Jackalopes sprung into action quickly getting the game's first goal 2:02 into the first period. Jordan Larkee split the defense and beat Girard for his 6th goal of the season from Christian Tavare and Markus Fechko to put Odessa up 1-0 early. Just 3:06 later, the Jackalopes struck again as James Richman rifled in a shot from the right circle by Girard to put Odessa up 2-0. After stopping just 1/3 shots, the Wranglers made a goaltending change pulling Girard in favor of Charlie Zolin. Looking to respond, the Wranglers worked the puck in deep below the Odessa goal line, where Trace Day found Sal Cerrato streaking in cross-ice for a shot that beat Carangi to cut the Odessa lead to 2-1. Cerrato's 8th goal of the season came from Day and Andrew Morton with 7:41 left in the first period.

In the second period the Jackalopes restored their two goal lead as Odessa moved into the attacking zone on a 3 on 2, passing the puck cross ice where Marcus Fechko took a shot that was redirected by Kowin Belsterling to make it a 3-1 game. Belsterling's 12th goal of the season came 10:39 into the second period. Odessa's third goal of the day was the only goal of the period, and by the end of the period there was only one penalty called in the game with Amarillo going 1/1 on the penalty kill.

On their first power play chance of the day, the Wranglers made the most of it. Corson Maguire potted his 11th goal of the season to make it a 3-2 game 4:07 into the third. Sal Cerrato took the initial shot that rebounded off of the pad of Carangi to Maguire who put the puck in the back of the net. With the goal, the Wranglers have now scored a power play goal in 5 of their last 6 games. The Jackalopes went to their second power play of the afternoon about midway through the period and cashed in on a one timer from David Hamr to go up 4-2. The Wranglers made a late comeback attempt but were not able to get it done and fell to the Jackalopes 4-2. Zolin stopped 29/31 shots faced in relief, and the Wranglers went 1/2 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill.

The Wranglers head back home for 5 straight home games to wrap up the month of December. Amarillo will host Colorado on December 20th and 21st for the Weekend of Giving. Friday night fans are encouraged to bring winter hats and gloves to throw on the ice after the Wranglers first goal to donate to the Salvation Army. Saturday night is Teddy Bear Toss where fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears on the ice after the Wranglers first goal to benefit local charities. Bears will be available to purchase on the concourse as well. Doors open at 6:00 PM and puck drop is set for 7:15. Fans can get their tickets at panhandletickets.com or watch live on nahltv.com.

