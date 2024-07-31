Hockey Canada Names Matthew Schaefer to Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster

July 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The opportunity to chase gold and represent the Maple Leaf has been given to Matthew Schaefer as he has been named to Team Canada's roster for the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a premier international hockey tournament featuring the best under-18 hockey players in the world. Held since 1991, Canada has emerged with the gold 24 times, the most of any nation, most recently in 2023 as Malcolm Spence and Team Canada defeated the Czech Republic in overtime in the gold medal game.

The roster for the tournament is made up of 22 players from the Canadian Hockey League, 9 from the Ontario Hockey League. Otters' General Manager Dave Brown is the Lead of the U18 Program of Excellence Management Group and had a major hand in the construction of Team Canada's roster for the tournament.

"This is a group of accomplished athletes that have earned this opportunity to represent their country and defend a gold medal," Brown said. "The opportunity to play for Canada on home ice isn't something happens often, and we're excited for this group and what lies ahead."

Team Canada's roster is made up of five players who won gold at the U18 World Championship in the Spring and 17 players who participated in last year's U17 World Hockey Challenge.

The tournament, which takes place in Edmonton, Alberta from August 5 through 10 will be held at Rogers' Place, the home of the Edmonton Oilers.

In his rookie season at the OHL level, Schaefer would skate in 56 games for the Otters, where he would tally 3 goals and a total of 17 points. Schaefer would finish the season 7th among rookie defensemen in scoring.

The Stoney Creek, Ontario native is no stranger to representing his country and winning silverware. Last season, as a part of Team Canada White in the U17 World Hockey Challenge, Schaefer would help lead his team to the gold medal, putting up 4 points across 8 games.

"Matthew Schaefer distinguishes himself as an elite athlete, and this moment will demonstrate to the hockey world his extraordinary qualities as both a player and an individual," Brown said. "Matthew genuinely deserves this opportunity and I am thrilled for him."

Canada will open up the Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Switzerland at 9:30 p.m. Est. August 5, before facing Slovakia and Sweden to close out the preliminary round of the tournament. The medal games will conclude the tournament on August 10. Over the 32 years the tournament has taken place, Canada has won 24 gold medals, three in a row, three silver medals and one bronze.

Schaefer is the latest Otter to represent Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup after Malcolm Spence was the overtime hero a season ago for Team Canada.

The Otters congratulate Matthew on the honor and look forward to him proudly representing himself and the organization next month.

Keep up with all the Otters draft picks and results on OttersHockey.com or across the Otters' social media. For all results of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, please head to CHL.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.