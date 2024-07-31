CHL Statement on the Passing of Murray Costello

July 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) mourns the loss of Murray Costello, who sadly passed away Saturday at the age of 90 surrounded by family.

A longtime executive inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) in 2005, Costello's hockey career spanned seven decades, including time spent in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Born in South Porcupine, Ontario, Costello played three seasons for the Toronto St. Michael's Majors in the OHL from 1950-53 before he was signed by the Chicago Blackhawks and made his NHL debut on October 11, 1953. During 163 regular-season games in the NHL with Chicago, Boston, and Detroit, Costello collected 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points. Once his playing career concluded, he returned to school to earn his law degree before he began his long and storied career as a hockey executive.

As president of the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) and Hockey Canada from 1979 to 1998, Costello directed the merger of these two organizations in 1994, helping to bring Canada's entire developmental model into one stream. During his time with CAHA and Hockey Canada, Costello was instrumental in the creation of the Program of Excellence and Canada's National Women's Team. He also played a key role in fostering a strong partnership between Hockey Canada and the CHL, along with organizing the first International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Women's Championship in 1990. Internationally, he was a member of the IIHF Council from 1998 to 2012, including five years as vice president.

In recognition of his work and years of service to the game, Costello was inducted as a builder into the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) in 2005 - one of many accolades he received over the years. In addition to his HHOF induction, Murray became an IIHF Lifetime Member in 2012 and was appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada one year later. He was later inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and the IIHF Hall of Fame along with being named to the Order of Hockey in Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.