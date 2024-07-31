Jake O'Brien Selected to Team Canada for Hlinka-Gretzky Cup
July 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
The Bulldogs' OHL Rookie of the Year, CHL All-Rookie Team selection and multiple rookie record holder, Jake O'Brien has been selected to represent Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. Named to the team in a prominent role, O'Brien was listed as the pivot of a top line that is sure to have scouts attention with CHL Rookie of the Year & fellow CHL All-Rookie Team member Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers to his left and dynamic Soo Greyhounds power forward Brady Martin to his right.
O'Brien stood out from the beginning of his major junior career, posting 13 goals & 51 assists for 64 points in 61 games, and has firmly planted himself as one of the top prospects in the world for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and combining with Gavin McKenna who is coming off a spectacular performance leading Team Canada's U18 entry, which included O'Brien's regular linemate and 2024 1st Round NHL selection Marek Vanacker, to Gold, Canada will have two of the best forward prospects in the world combining their talents. O'Brien & McKenna combined to post 161 points in 122 combined games in their major junior rookie seasons in 2023-24.
Looking to add to an already impressive resume which includes; franchise records for assists and points by a rookie, leading the OHL in assists, points, power-play goals, power-play assists & points-per-game by a rookie & the aforementioned Emms Award as OHL Rookie of the Year and CHL All-Rookie Team nod, O'Brien will step forward as an offensive catalyst for very talented Team Canada.
Taking place from August 5th - 10th at Rogers Place in Edmonton, the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup presents the only best-on-best international competition at the U18 level.
