Hobson's Walkoff Jack Gives Lancaster Doubleheader Win

K.C. Hobson's 72nd career home run as a Barnstormer was one of his most dramatic.

The Lancaster first baseman crushed a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning in Friday night's second game to snap a scoreless tie and send the Barnstormers to a 1-0 victory and a doubleheader sweep of the New Britain Bees.

Earlier, Caleb Gindl slugged a pair of home runs, and Joe Terdoslavich hit another as the Barnstormers took the opener, 7-4 (see separate story).

Hobson came to the plate after Brady Dragmire (1-1) picked up outs against Destin Hood and Anderson De La Rosa to start the inning. He took the first pitch he saw from the right-hander over the tents in right field for the decisive blow, his 17th home run of the current season and third of the week.

Neither team was able to get much going during the game as the opposing managers each used spot starters out of the respective bullpens.

New Britain managed a lone hit, a two-out single by Darren Ford in the third inning off Alejandro Chacin. Chacin also walked a batter in his three innings. Garrett Grantiz hit Ryan Jackson leading off the fourth, and Zach Collier, who forced him at second with a ground ball, eventually made it to third. He was stranded there on a Brian Mayer ground out.

New Britain's only other runner was Jason Rogers, who reached on a two-out error in the sixth with Matt Marksberry on the mound.

Pedro Echemendia (2-0) was perfect in the seventh to earn the win.

Meanwhile, the Barnstormers never batted with a runner in scoring position. That included a bizarre moment in the bottom of the fourth with Destin Hood doubled and got picked off second by Sam Gervacio. A lengthy discussion ensued, with both managers involved, about whether or not time had been called, but the eventual decision went in New Britain's favor, giving Gervacio the out.

The Barnstormers entertain New Britain again on Saturday evening. Lancaster's all-time leading winner, Nate Reed (4-2), will take the hill for the Barnstormers against right-hander Devin Burke (1-5). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Hobson's walkoff homer was the first by a Barnstormer this season...Hood doubled in each end of the doubleheader and has eight in his last 12 games...The DH sweep was Lancaster's first of the year and marked the first time in four weeks that the 'Stormers won back-to-back games.

