Hobson And Hoffman Highlight Fresno's 13-1 Setback To Stockton

May 17, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (19-16) were throttled by the Stockton Ports (14-20) 13-1 Thursday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno saw their six-game winning streak come to an end against Stockton, as the Ports enjoyed their widest margin of victory all-time against the Grizzlies (10 runs prior to tonight, 14-4 in 2021). The Grizzlies fell to 68-25 all-time against the Ports (7-2 record this season) with a 37-8 all-time record (7-2 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. The 13 runs were the most allowed by Fresno's staff in a game this season.

The Grizzlies offense supplied 10 hits in the setback. Caleb Hobson and the bottom of the Fresno lineup highlighted the night. Hobson smacked three hits, including a double and scored the only run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. Tevin Tucker added two hits from the nine-hole and Ben McCabe roped a double from his seventh spot. Braylen Wimmer lined a double and EJ Andrews Jr. swatted his second triple in the series. The Grizzlies offense left nine runners on base and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the loss. In the month of May, the Grizzlies hold a 6-9 record with 40 total runs scored (2.67 runs a game). A big reason for the lack of offense is the Grizzlies' inability to score with runners in scoring position (RISP). Over the 15 games in the month, Fresno is 24-for-126 (.190) with four different instances where the team went 0-fer with runners in scoring position. They have also left 124 runners on base in May.

The Ports lineup demolished the baseball, tallying 13 runs on 14 hits and six walks. Half of their hits landed for extra-bases, which included three homers and four doubles. Both of those extra-base numbers are the most permitted by the Grizzlies pitching staff in a single game this season. Luke Mann was the star of the evening, going 5-for-5 with two clouts, a pair of doubles, one single, six RBI and three runs scored. Mann went deep in the first and eighth innings, the first two wallop contest by an opposing batter this year. Nelson Beltran also left the yard with a solo blast in the second. He concluded the game with two hits, one walk, a pair of RBI and runs. Casey Yamauchi recorded three hits with one double, yielding two RBI and runs as well. T.J. Schofield-Sam also had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Cole Conn drew three walks and mustered a pair of runs.

Fresno southpaw Austin Emener (0-2, loss) was tagged with seven runs (earned) on eight hits and two walks over three long innings. Jake Madden witnessed his scoreless streak on the mound end after surrendering five runs (four earned) in two frames of work. Sam Weatherly fanned three before succumbing to a Mann tank. Tyler Hoffman was electric, striking out two in a 1-2-3 inning after entering for Weatherly in the eighth. Stockton starter Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang (2-1) was awarded the decision after five shutout frames. Zhuang gave up five hits and punched out four. Luke Anderson polished off a clean sixth before handing the ball to Jefferson Jean. The righty wrapped up the final three innings, securing his first save of 2024. The squads continue their series tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Caleb Hobson (3-4, 2B, R)

- RHP Tyler Hoffman (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- LF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-1, 3B)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B Luke Mann (5-5, 2 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 3 R)

- 2B Casey Yamauchi (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- RF Nelson Beltran (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

On Deck:

Friday, May 17, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (2-3, 3.74) vs. Stockton RHP Jackson Finley (0-2, 4.79)

On That Fres-Note:

The Ports scored in six of their eight innings and plated at least one run in their first five frames (2, 4, 1, 2 and 3).

