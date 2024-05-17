66ers Rally to Down Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A four-run eighth rallied the Inland Empire 66ers past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday night, 6-4 at LoanMart Field.

Anthony Scull's two-run, two-out double capped a four-run rally to put the 66ers in the lead for the first time all series long, helping to end Rancho's five-game winning streak.

Reliever Garrett McDaniels (0-2) had a career-night and was cruising with ten strikeouts over just 4.1 innings, but couldn't get out of the eighth with the lead, as Inland came roaring back from a 4-2 deficit.

Rancho got a hit in both the eighth and ninth, respectively against reliever Roman Phansalkar, but couldn't tie the game, as he earned his first save of the year.

Josue De Paula homered for the second straight day and drove in two to help Rancho build a 4-2 lead.

Payton Martin pitched 3.1 innings in his home debut in 2024, allowing two runs on Randy De Jesus' two-run homer.

Inland reliever Jenrry Gonzalez (2-0) earned the win by recording two outs in the seventh inning.

The Quakes (21-13) take on Inland Empire on Friday at 6:30pm, sending Cam Day (1-1) to the mound against Keythel Key (1-3). 1,500 fans in attendance on Friday will take home a double-bobblehead of former Quake Jared Karros and his dad, former Dodger Eric Karros, thanks to La Rocque Better Roofs. Gates open at 5:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

