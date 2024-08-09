Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Schmidt, Canada to Face USA in Semis Friday

Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt with Hockey Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team

Edmonton Alta. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt and Hockey Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will battle the United States in the semifinal of the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tonight at 6:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place.

Canada finished the round robin in first place in Group A with a 3-0 record, thanks to wins over Switzerland (10-0), Slovakia (5-1) and Sweden (2-1).

Schmidt scored twice in Tuesday's victory over Slovakia and was named the player of the game. He has primarily been playing alongside Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna, currently the consensus first overall pick for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Schmidt is a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The Americans finished second in Group B with a 2-1 record - their lone loss coming to Czechia by a score of 2-1 on Monday. Their most recent game was a 12-3 win over Germany on Wednesday.

At last summer's Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada beat the United States 7-2 in the semifinal, a game in which they trailed 2-1 after one period.

Canada has not lost to its North American neighbours in summer U18 competition since 2003, and has claimed victory in 13 of the 20 all-time meetings (with three ending in ties).

Puck drop on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. PT in Edmonton. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast all games from Edmonton; please check local listings for more details.

If Canada prevails, the Gold Medal Game will be played at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 10 against either Czechia or Sweden, who play one another in the other semifinal on Friday.

