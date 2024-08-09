Wheat Kings Sign Import Belusko

Brandon, MB. - The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to announce that prospect Adam Belusko has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Belusko, from Kosice, Slovakia, was selected by the Wheat Kings 41st overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

"We are excited to add Adam to our back end", said Marty Murray, Brandon Wheat Kings General Manager. "He's played a significant role on Team Slovakia and played in all situations, and we expect that will be the case with us."

The five-foot-11, 195-pound Belusko, played for his national U18 team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2022 and 2023 and also skated in this year's 2024 U18 World Championship.

The left-shooting defenceman had 13 assists in 11 games with Reprezentacia SR U18 this season, and six assists in six games with U20 Kosice.

Belusko joins a blue-line featuring five veterans, 20-year-old Luke Shipley, 19-year-olds Quinn Mantei and Rhett Ravndahl, and 18-year-olds Charlie Elick and Seth Tansem. The signed rookies competing for jobs include 17-year-olds Emerson Clark and Gradey Hope, and 16-year-olds Giorgos Pantelas, Nigel Boehm and Cameron Allard.

"I'm really exited to be part of Brandon and I'm happy to be a first Slovak player in 12 years, it's honor for me." said Belusko before adding that what excites him most about coming to Brandon and the WHL "Best junior hockey in the world and a new experience to live there with new people, new options and opportunities for my growth in hockey and in my personal life.

Wheat King fans won't have to wait long to see Belusko suit up for the first time, as 2024 Training Camp approaches later this month. Watch for details to be released on full training camp schedule and details.

