Hitting the Right Note - Giveaways Announced

March 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Revolution's promotional crew is finding the right tunes, orchestrating a series of exciting giveaways that are sure to make every game day a hit for fans. From giveaways to 'Freebie Fridays'- where fans win prizes each inning for all nine innings, totaling $1,000- each promotion follows a unique theme for the night.

Giveaways

2024 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway - first 1,000 fans - 04/29

2024 Championship Hat Giveaway - first 1,000 fans - 05/01

Give Local York Drawstring Bag Giveaway by Wagman, Inc. - first 1,000 fans - 05/02

2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway - first 1,000 fans - 05/03

2024 Championship Pennant Giveaway - first 1,000 fans - 05/04

GoGreen Bento Box by York County SolidWA - first 1,000 fans - 05/16

Kindergarten Countdown Sash - exclusive to kindergarten-bound kids - 05/18

Freebie Friday: Travel - 05/30

BAPS Motor Speedway Vouchers - first 500 fans - 06/04

Hersheypark Ticket Giveaway - first 1,000 kids aged 12 and under - 06/13

Kazoo Giveaway by Cultural Alliance of York County & Explore York - first 1,000 fans - 06/15

Freebie Friday: Family Fun - 06/27

Freebie Friday: Technology - 07/11

Revolution Jersey Ornament Giveaway - first 1,000 fans - 07/25

Ladies Clear Crossbody Bag - first 750 ladies - 08/22

Freebie Friday: Home Favorites - 09/05

T-shirt Giveaway by Suicide Prevention of York, DMVA & York County Coroner's Office - first 1,000 fans - 09/06

Tickets On Sale

Revs officials also announced details regarding single-game tickets, which go on sale Sunday, March 9. In lieu of losing an hour of sleep, the Revs are crediting fans $1 back for Daylight Saving Time on all individual tickets purchased between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on March 9. Additionally, fans who purchase tickets that day will be entered to win one of twelve game-worn Revs jerseys, celebrating the countdown to the start of the 2025 season.

2025 Fan Fest

Additionally, tickets for the 2025 Revolution Fan Fest go on sale Sunday, March 9. The team will take the field for an exhibition game on Saturday, April 19, giving fans their first look at the 2025 roster in action. Player interactions, photo opportunities with the Atlantic League trophy, and more exciting activities will be announced soon on the Revs social channels. Tickets are $5 for fans and season members will be contacted regarding a discounted rate.

The York Revolution is amping up its promotional schedule, remixing the lineup with crowd-pleasers, and making sure this season's festivities harmonize with fans.

